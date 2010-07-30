Bay Shore man charged in Wantagh crack deal, police say

A Bay Shore man has been arrested and charged with possession and sale of crack cocaine in Wantagh, police said.

Nassau County police said Elmer Espinosa, 33, of Ard Street, was arrested Wednesday at 9:25 p.m. after he sold the crack near the corner of Pine Street and Merrick Avenue several times beginning July 13.

Detectives said the last sale was 15 minutes before they arrested Espinosa.

Espinosa was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. Arraignment details were not available.