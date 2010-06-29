Bay Shore woman dies in West Islip car crash

A Bay Shore woman died in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in West Islip, Suffolk police said.

Jenny Daprino, 23, was a passenger in the front seat of a 1995 Lincoln Town Car that veered off Montauk Highway, struck a utility pole and rolled over several times at 5:05 a.m., police said.

Daprino was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where she was pronounced dead.

Angela Commisso, 21, of Lindenhurst, who also was in the Town Car, was treated for head injuries and a fractured clavicle, police said.

The crash occurred near East Bay Drive.