The beach at the Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club has been reopened for bathing after recent samples showed the water quality to be within acceptable levels, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

Bayberry Cove Beach in Strongs Neck is still closed for bathing, the health department said.

For updates on affected beaches, call the county's beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or check the website at www.suffolkcountyny.gov/health.