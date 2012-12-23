Bellone's veto is first as county exec

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone couldn't quite get through his first year in office without vetoing a bill.

Bellone recently vetoed one by Legis. Kate Browning (WF-Shirley) to track residents' requests for long-term care, such as nursing homes. He called it duplicative of the function of a new patient advocacy board. Last week, the legislature failed to muster the 12 votes needed to override.

Browning noted that the advocacy board will form only if the county completes its sale of the John J. Foley nursing home in Yaphank, which she opposes.

Former County Executive Steve Levy issued 72 vetoes last year.

Browning joked that Bellone's veto "makes me feel very special. I'm certainly going to frame this."

-- Paul LaRocco