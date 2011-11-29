Bellone urged to use reserves to save jobs

Pressure has begun to mount on Suffolk County Executive-elect Steve Bellone to agree to tap county reserves to avert the 88 layoffs in next year's budget.

At a meeting Tuesday of the legislative Budget and Finance Committee, a Republican lawmaker and labor union leaders said they will ask Bellone, a Democrat, to restore the positions as his first action in office. Legislative budget analysts have said it would take $3.5 million to fund the jobs through June.

"There's money left that's sufficient," said Legis. Ed Romaine (R-Center Moriches), suggesting Bellone has authority to pull from the county's reserves.

Lawmakers already have voted to take $12 million from the roughly $50 million fund in an effort that saved many of the 710 jobs outgoing County Executive Steve Levy had proposed axing.

But Legis. DuWayne Gregory (D-Amityville), questioned a further drain, saying rising pension costs and a continued bleak economic outlook require caution.

"Depleting the fund for short-term satisfaction . . . is irresponsible," he said.

Bellone, who previously said he'd work with unions to gain job-saving concessions, didn't return calls Tuesday.

Richard Meyer, representing the Suffolk County Association of Municipal Employees, called on Bellone to introduce a resolution Jan. 2 -- his first business day in office -- to tap reserves to save the 88 positions.

"It's a lot like running the New York City Marathon: we've gone 251/2 miles already. This is the last half mile," Meyer said, referring to legislative efforts that have prevented most layoffs.

Levy had vetoed many of the legislature's amendments to his 2012 budget, including the use of reserves and the $12 million police tax increase for Suffolk's five western towns. Lawmakers last week overrode those vetoes by a 15-3 vote, with Republicans Tom Cilmi, Tom Muratore and Thomas Barraga voting no because of the tax hike.

The only Levy veto that lawmakers failed to override came up again yesterday -- now as a possible means to to avert the 88 layoffs.

Committee members sent a resolution repealing the county's gasoline tax cap back to the full legislature for discussion, and a possible vote, next week.

Budget analysts no longer project that reinstating the tax on wholesale gasoline prices above $3 would generate $10.6 million to defray tuition payments for students who attend out-of-county community colleges. But even the $3 million to $6.9 million in estimated new revenue from the cap's removal would help the cash-strapped county, said Presiding Officer William Lindsay (D-Holbrook).

"The revenue is critical in next year's budget," Lindsay said, "whether it's used to save jobs immediately, or in July."