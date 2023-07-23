Bellport man killed in Mastic motorcycle crash, police say

A Bellport man riding a motorcycle in Mastic on Saturday night was killed after he crashed into a car waiting at an intersection to make a left turn, Suffolk County police said.

Silvano Posadas, 35, was riding a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle north on Mastic Road about 8:45 p.m. when he struck a 2010 Toyota Matrix at the Somerset Avenue intersection, police said in a news release.

Posadas was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Toyota, Molly Mills, 61, of Medford, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.