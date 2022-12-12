Holtsville woman, 22, seriously injured when Corvette crashes in North Bellport, police say

A single-car crash Sunday night in North Bellport left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries and the driver treated for minor ones, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a 23-year-old Holtsville man was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette westbound on Sunrise Highway, when he lost control of the car, left the roadway and crashed into a sign near Station Road at about 9:50 p.m. He was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

A passenger in the car, a 22-year-old woman also from Holtsville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Monday.

Police said the Corvette was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.