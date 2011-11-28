Bicyclist dies after hit by three vehicles

A man heading to work on a bicycle died after being struck by three vehicles in an early-morning accident Monday on Route 110 in East Farmingdale, police said.

Marvin Alfaro-Morales was attempting to cross the wide road near Dell Drive when he was struck at 6:26 a.m., Suffolk County police said.

Alfaro-Morales, whom police estimated is about 25 years old, was coming from his home on Conklin Street in Farmingdale and was headed to a job site in the area, police said.

After being struck by the first vehicle, Alfaro-Morales was struck by two others, police said.

All three drivers remained at the scene.

No one was charged.

Police said the three vehicles were impounded for safety checks and southbound Route 110 was closed between Route 109 and Dell Drive for more than four hours.