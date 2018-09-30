Police: Bicyclist hit by car in Islandia, seriously injured

A teen bicyclist was critically injured when he was struck by a car Saturday afternoon in Islandia, Suffolk County police said.

Police responded to the scene on Old Nichols Road at 1:15 p.m.

The 15-year-old male victim, who was hit by a 2008 Honda Civic, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and was listed in critical condition. Police said the bicyclist was riding northbound on Nichols Road near Dean Street when he was struck by the Civic, which was traveling southbound.

The identity of the boy, who is from Central Islip, was not released.

The driver of the Civic, Janette Santos, 57, of Ronkonkoma, was uninjured and remained at the scene, police said. Her car was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Police are investigating. Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.