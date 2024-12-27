Teen cyclist seriously injured after being struck by driver in Selden

A driver struck and critically injured a 15-year-old bicyclist Thursday night in Selden, according to the Suffolk police department.

The teen, Abel Bonilla, of Selden, was riding south "across Middle Country Road at the intersection of Marshall Drive when he pedaled in front of" a 2018 Nissan Altima being driven westbound at about 9:55 p.m., according to a police news release. A department spokesman said in an email: "The bicyclist came from off the roadway, perpendicular to the flow of traffic, and rode in front of a moving vehicle."

Asked whether the driver was ticketed, charged or cleared, the spokesman wrote: "No tickets, no criminality." He wouldn’t say how investigators made such determinations, who had the right of way or whether there was a traffic control device. The teen was brought to Stony Brook Hospital.

The teen or the driver couldn't be reached for comment.

An analysis in 2021 by Newsday found that Long Island roads are among New York State's deadliest to walk and bike on, but few drivers involved in crashes that kill pedestrians and bicyclists face criminal charges.

Last year on Long Island, there were 763 people injured in bicycle crashes, the overwhelming majority of them cyclists, according to the Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research: 425 in Nassau (418 bicyclists, six drivers and one passenger) and 338 in Suffolk (335 bicyclists, two drivers and one passenger).