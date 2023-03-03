Bicyclist Qamat Shah, 14, hit, killed in car crash on Route 347 in Setauket, Suffolk police say

A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car and killed while riding his bicycle across Route 347 on Thursday evening in Setauket, Suffolk County Police said.

Police said Qamat Shah, of Setauket, was crossing Route 347 at Wireless Road, when he was struck by a 2015 Dodge Charger driven by David Zerella, 36, of Port Jefferson, at about 6:30 p.m.

Shah was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced.

Neither Zerella nor his female passenger were injured, police said.

No charges have been filed.

The car was impounded for a safety check. Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the crash call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.