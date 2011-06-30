Bicyclist killed in crash was Moriches woman

Suffolk County police have identified the bicyclist killed Saturday in a car crash in Shirley.

Renee Khan, 34, of Moriches, was killed when the bicycle she was riding was struck by a Jeep as she rode across William Floyd Parkway at about 10:20 p.m., police said.

Daryl Edelstein of Bellport was driving south on the parkway when his 2011 Jeep Wrangler hit the bicycle as it appeared to heading west and crossing the parkway, police said.

Edelstein was not injured in the accident near the intersection of Flintlock Drive, police said. Khan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edelstein's vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Detectives ask that anyone with information call the Seventh Squad, 631-852-8752, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.