Big Duck lighting postponed until Thursday due to weather

Fans of the Big Duck had to hold onto their tail feathers for one more day, as Wednesday's scheduled lighting ceremony of the Flanders fowl was postponed until Thursday.

Due to showers and high winds that moved through Long Island and Southampton, including gusts up to 46 mph, Suffolk County parks officials behind the Big Duck lighting called for a rain check to Thursday.

“While ducks may love the weather, the decision has been made to postpone the Big Duck lighting until tomorrow … at 7 p.m.,” Suffolk County parks officials announced on their Facebook page Wednesday.

Thursday's forecast calls for sunshine and calmer winds, but temperatures dipping to the low 40's.

Long Island’s own roadside oddity is lit every year with a wreath and lights in a ceremony, similar to the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, which is going ahead as planned Wednesday night in Manhattan.