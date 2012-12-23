Bill to ban energy drinks to teens postponed

Suffolk Legis. William Spencer (D-Centerport) is taking more time to draft a bill that would ban the sale of energy drinks to people younger than 19, and plans to meet next month with Red Bull representatives.

Spencer, a physician, had intended to formally introduce his controversial proposal at last Tuesday's legislature meeting, the last of 2012.

But he continues to seek guidance on precisely defining energy drinks for the purpose of a ban.

If a bill is introduced at the first meeting of 2013, the debates and public hearings on the matter could begin in late January.

