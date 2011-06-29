Board orders Whale's Tale to quiet down

The Whale's Tale restaurant at Britannia Yachting Center in Northport will have reduced seating and limited hours for music and dining under a decision by the village's board of zoning appeals.

The limits are aimed at neighbors' concerns about loud music and other noise coming from the facility, board of zoning appeals chair Andrew Cangemi said at the board's Tuesday night meeting.

Under the new rules, all music at the Whale's Tale and on boats in the center must cease by 8 p.m. Outdoor seating must end at 10 p.m. and the restaurant must close at 11 p.m. The outdoor bar must be moved indoors or made into a service bar, and the restaurant is limited to 64 seats.

Outdoor boat storage was expanded by several weeks, while work on boats in outdoor storage was restricted.

The village had historically limited Britannia's restaurant and banned it from serving alcohol. But the facility has argued with the village over the issue, and now features a casual eatery with alcohol. Britannia asked the board of zoning appeals to modify the covenants, prompting Tuesday's ruling. However, the ruling is temporary, and Britannia must reapply for the modifications after the season.

Britannia owner Peter Houmere did not respond to a call for comment. But Whale's Tale owner Sosh Andriano -- who leases the restaurant space from Britannia -- said the restaurant already ends music and dining service at the requested hours. He said he will comply with the ruling. Andriano said, "Neighbors are very important to us and we hope that we can accommodate everybody."

At a public hearing on Britannia's request in May, neighbors spoke of disruptions from the property, including music from the restaurant drifting over to their homes.

Milland Drive resident Linda Thury said she's "pleased in some respects" with the ruling, but she still has concerns.

"You can make a law, but who enforces it?" she said. "If they don't live up to the standards that have been set and the leeway they've been given, what recourse are we going to get?"

Meanwhile, a separate request by cell-provider T-Mobile to construct a tower at the yachting center remains on hold as the company reconfigures its proposal.