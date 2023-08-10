1 dead after boat crashes into house off Fire Island, police say

A boat carrying two people left the water and crashed into a home Thursday in the Great South Bay, killing one of the passengers, authorities said.

Police, firefighters, marine and aviation units responded to a 911 call at 7:37 a.m. reporting the accident, Suffolk police said. The boat struck a dock and then "a structure" on West Fire Island, police said.

Images from the site show the overturned boat on a small island, crumpled into a porch railing of a secluded summer home.

One of the boat's occupants died at the scene, police said. The second occupant was transported to a hospital with what police described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police said details of the incident were still emerging at 9:30 a.m., but said Marine Bureau officers and a police helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

A Suffolk County Fire and Rescue Communications official contacted by Newsday said he could not immediately provide details on the incident and referred questions to the Islip Fire Department. An Islip Fire Department official could not immediately be reached Thursday.

The island is one of two small islands — West Fire Island and East Fire Island — in the Great South Bay just north of the main barrier island. They sit between Saltaire and Fair Harbor on Fire Island and Bay Shore and Islip on the mainland. The area surrounding the islands includes shallow waters and sandbars, which officials said can make for treacherous navigation.

