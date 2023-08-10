Long IslandSuffolk

1 dead after boat crashes into house off Fire Island, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A boat carrying two people left the water and crashed into a home Thursday in the Great South Bay, killing one of the passengers, authorities said. 

Police, firefighters, marine and aviation units responded to a 911 call at 7:37 a.m. reporting the accident, Suffolk police said. The boat struck a dock and then "a structure" on West Fire Island, police said.

Images from the site show the overturned boat on a small island, crumpled into a porch railing of a secluded summer home.

One of the boat's occupants died at the scene, police said. The second occupant was transported to a hospital with what police described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police said details of the incident were still emerging at 9:30 a.m., but said Marine Bureau officers and a police helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

A Suffolk County Fire and Rescue Communications official contacted by Newsday said he could not immediately provide details on the incident and referred questions to the Islip Fire Department. An Islip Fire Department official could not immediately be reached Thursday.

The island is one of two small islands — West Fire Island and East Fire Island — in the Great South Bay just north of the main barrier island. They sit between Saltaire and Fair Harbor on Fire Island and Bay Shore and Islip on the mainland. The area surrounding the islands includes shallow waters and sandbars, which officials said can make for treacherous navigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Streaming Now
Latest on Massapequa crash ... Possible nurse strike ... What to do this weekend Credit: Newsday

Updated 50 minutes ago Fatal boat crash ... Latest on Massapequa crash ... Riverhead firefighter honored ... High-flying summer camp

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Latest on Massapequa crash ... Possible nurse strike ... What to do this weekend Credit: Newsday

Updated 50 minutes ago Fatal boat crash ... Latest on Massapequa crash ... Riverhead firefighter honored ... High-flying summer camp

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME