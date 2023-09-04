Oakdale couple killed after boat collides with vessel in the Great South Bay, police say

An Oakdale couple was killed after the boat they were riding in collided with another vessel and capsized in the Great South Bay on Sunday night, according to Suffolk police.

Louis Deritis, 53, of Oakdale was operating a 27-foot 1989 OC/MA boat when it crashed with a 44-foot 1989 Henriques Sport Fisherman north of Ocean Bay Park, between North Channel and Range Channel, at about 10:40 p.m., police said.

The OC/MA capsized and Deritis was ejected into the water. His wife, Renee Deritis, 50, was found in the boat’s cabin by rescue divers and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Louis Deritis' body was later found by Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers and members of the United States Coast Guard near the crash scene Sunday morning, police said.

The operator of the Henriques Sport Fisherman and his passengers were not injured, police said. Both vessels were impounded for safety checks.

Members of the Bay Shore, Lindenhurst, West Islip, Islip, East Islip, Bayport and Ocean Bay Park fire departments all responded to the scene, said Bay Shore Fire Department Chief Roy Ekelund.

“When the boats got on scene, they immediately put divers in the water and surface swimmers in the water and we were able to locate a person underneath the boat,” Ekelund said. “We searched for about another hour and we called the search off and left it to the Suffolk County Police Department.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352

Check back for updates on this developing story.