Boaters aided by police after running aground on Fire Island

Seven people, including one who was injured, were aided by Suffolk police Marine Bureau officers early Saturday after their boat struck a sand dune on Fire Island, police said.

According to a news release from Suffolk County police, Nelson Briggs, 23, of Brookhaven, was traveling with six friends in a 21-foot Mako center-console outboard boat from the Carmans River in Brookhaven toward Sayville when the vessel ran aground, striking a sand dune 50 yards west of the entrance to the Watch Hill Marina on Fire Island at 12:24 a.m.

One passenger, Abbey Ferrigno, 21, of Brookhaven, suffered a leg injury from the crash, police said.

A family member of one passenger called 911, and Marine Bureau Officers John Mullins, Dale Kelly and Charles Giardella responded along with Sgt. John Vahey on a separate boat, the release added. The officers gave first aid to Ferrigno, who was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital by police helicopter.

Briggs and the other five passengers refused medical attention and were taken to Sandspit Marina in Patchogue.