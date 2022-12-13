Voters narrowly reject $25M bond proposal to add accessibility, upgrades at Port Jeff schools

Port Jefferson school district residents on Monday defeated a pair of bonds totaling $25 million to upgrade school buildings and replace the grass football field at Earl L. Vandermeulen High School.

It is the second time in five years Port Jefferson residents rejected a facilities improvement plan.

“The district thanks the community for their participation in the bond vote,” district officials said late Monday in an email to Newsday, adding they would “continue to work to provide our students with the best and safest educational environment possible.”

The statement did not indicate whether the plan would be re-offered to voters.

Residents narrowly defeated the first proposition, which would have funded building improvements, by a vote of 498-474.

A second proposition, to replace the football field turf, was defeated 734-239.

The first proposition would have provided $23.1 million to improve bathrooms, heating and ventilation systems and music classrooms, and add accessibility for disabled students at the district’s three schools, officials said.

The second proposition, for $1.9 million, would have replaced the grass field with an all-weather, crumb-rubber surface. The change required passage of both propositions, officials had said.

Port Jefferson Superintendent Jessica Schmettan told Newsday the first proposition would repair and restore school facilities that had not been updated since they were built about 60 years ago. The artificial turf field would have replaced a grass surface that requires year-round maintenance, she said.

The first proposition would have hiked taxes on a home assessed at $5,000 by $564 annually, district officials said. The second bond would have increased taxes on the same home by an additional $46 annually. Percentage increases were not provided by district officials.

District officials had expected state aid to cover about 22.5% of the costs.

Some Port Jefferson residents had said they opposed the propositions, especially the football field bond. They questioned the need for a new surface and said artificial turf might harm children’s health.

The state Department of Health website says studies of crumb-rubber fields are inconclusive but have shown a “low potential for chemical exposure.”

District residents voted 1,455-374 in December 2017 to reject a $29.9 million bond that would have upgraded school facilities and the sports field.