Box truck crushes, kills man in Bohemia, police say

A man was killed after he was crushed by a box truck he had been repairing in Bohemia on Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Timoteo Apazaari, 51, of Huntington, was under the truck fixing the exhaust system when the vehicle rolled and struck him in the parking lot of Baker’s Antiques and Collectibles on Sunrise Highway about 2:10 p.m., police said in a news release.

Apazaari was pronounced dead at the scene by a physicians assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office, police said.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the truck to roll over him.