Brentwood welcomes 10th annual Tropical Salsa Fest on Saturday
Latin music reverberated through the streets of Brentwood Saturday for the 10th annual Tropical Salsa Fest, a celebration of the growing community on Long Island.
The event drew hundreds on a mild and partly sunny Saturday and featured dozens of vendors, including local businesses, live performances and a cultural gamut of foods.
Eduardo Silvera, 71, of North Babylon, said the event highlighted the growing Latino community, which wasn’t as present when he was growing up in the area.
“Growing up, I didn’t see this,” Silvera said. “I’m so glad — I want to embrace them all.”
U.S. Census Bureau data shows the Hispanic population rose 1.1% on Long Island between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, for a total population in Nassau and Suffolk counties of 610,696, according to a Newsday analysis. That trend closely mirrors a national increase of the Hispanic community, Newsday reported.
Gabriela Ramirez, 28, of Brentwood, was one of the numerous business owners set up on Suffolk Avenue, between Jefferson Avenue and Brentwood Road, where the festival was held.
The owner of Liso Shop Co., which sells custom apparel and accessories, Ramirez said the event has “a little bit of everything” for different age groups.
“It brings the community together,” she said.
The smell of fresh food wafted past people as they shuffle-stepped to music that included drums, brass instruments and lively vocal renditions of Latin songs.
One of those food stations was El Paisita Bakery, which had a buffet of Colombian-inspired finger food.
Adriana Diaz, 59, who, alongside Beatrice Toro, 55, represented the bakery at the event, said the gathering was vital for businesses to connect with the community.
“It’s very important for the small businesses so people get to know us and people get to support each other,” said Diaz, who is originally from Colombia but now lives in Brentwood.
On top of food, art stations for children and craft businesses, Sandra Encarnacion, 46, said the event also brings residents in contact with community resources like youth programs. She said it’s imperative that the younger Latin generation continue to be a part of the growing population on Long Island.
“We like to keep our culture and our festivities alive, so it’s important for them to know it and carry it on,” Encarnacion said.
