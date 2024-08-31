Brentwood welcomes 10th annual Tropical Salsa Fest on Saturday

Latin music reverberated through the streets of Brentwood Saturday for the 10th annual Tropical Salsa Fest, a celebration of the growing community on Long Island.

The event drew hundreds on a mild and partly sunny Saturday and featured dozens of vendors, including local businesses, live performances and a cultural gamut of foods.

Visitors stroll among the booths at the 10th Annual Tropical Salsa Fest in Brentwood on Saturday. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Eduardo Silvera, 71, of North Babylon, said the event highlighted the growing Latino community, which wasn’t as present when he was growing up in the area.

“Growing up, I didn’t see this,” Silvera said. “I’m so glad — I want to embrace them all.”

U.S. Census Bureau data shows the Hispanic population rose 1.1% on Long Island between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, for a total population in Nassau and Suffolk counties of 610,696, according to a Newsday analysis. That trend closely mirrors a national increase of the Hispanic community, Newsday reported.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gabriela Ramirez, 28, of Brentwood, was one of the numerous business owners set up on Suffolk Avenue, between Jefferson Avenue and Brentwood Road, where the festival was held.

The owner of Liso Shop Co., which sells custom apparel and accessories, Ramirez said the event has “a little bit of everything” for different age groups.

“It brings the community together,” she said.

The smell of fresh food wafted past people as they shuffle-stepped to music that included drums, brass instruments and lively vocal renditions of Latin songs.

Dancers from the Latin Effect Dance Company perform to Salsa music during the 10th Annual Tropical Salsa Fest. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

One of those food stations was El Paisita Bakery, which had a buffet of Colombian-inspired finger food.

Adriana Diaz, 59, who, alongside Beatrice Toro, 55, represented the bakery at the event, said the gathering was vital for businesses to connect with the community.

“It’s very important for the small businesses so people get to know us and people get to support each other,” said Diaz, who is originally from Colombia but now lives in Brentwood.

On top of food, art stations for children and craft businesses, Sandra Encarnacion, 46, said the event also brings residents in contact with community resources like youth programs. She said it’s imperative that the younger Latin generation continue to be a part of the growing population on Long Island.

Festival volunteer Angelina Hernandez, of Central Islip, enjoys a “Pincho Plate” of chicken kebab with barbecue sauce while on a break during the 10th Annual Tropical Salsa Fest. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

“We like to keep our culture and our festivities alive, so it’s important for them to know it and carry it on,” Encarnacion said.