Brentwood declares war on graffiti

The long, white fence was marked with black tags, bubble-letter initials repeating down Suffolk Avenue: SAK.

In six minutes they were gone, erased by the Arctic White spray of Clinton Langston's airless paint gun.

A slew of elected officials, nonprofit organizations and community groups have declared war on graffiti in Brentwood and surrounding areas, and Langston was on the front lines Thursday, in a mask and jumpsuit speckled with paint droplets.

As he stepped back from the fence, a handful of community advocates applauded.

"Thanks," he beamed.

Langston works for CitySolve, a Brooklyn-based company hired through a $40,000 grant secured by Assemb. Philip Ramos (D-Brentwood) to clean up graffiti-marred business corridors of Brentwood, Central Islip, Bay Shore and Islandia. Soon, CitySolve will be aided by a team of Islip Town employees operating a new $150,000 anti-graffiti truck. And volunteers are expected to turn out Saturday for a graffiti-cleaning and mural-painting event organized by the civic group Brentwood Residents Against Violence Everyday, or BRAVE.

"It's a relief, just seeing it, and it's gone," said Michael Ramos, co-chairman of BRAVE's Clean Streets Committee, gazing at the now-pristine fence in front of a two-family home near Brentwood Parkway.

The anti-graffiti initiatives come after public outcry over a surge in gang violence in Brentwood and Central Islip. At public meetings this spring, residents demanded increased police presence and help wiping out graffiti.

The Town of Islip had already purchased its answer to the problem: a box truck outfitted with color-matching software, paint sprayers and power washers.

"You go through some of the hamlets and they're devastated with graffiti," said Councilman Gene Parrington, who assembled a task force in December to survey the town.

The truck will be tested next week and should be ready to roam the week after, Parrington said. State Sen. Brian X. Foley (D-Blue Point) secured a state grant for the project.

CitySolve will return monthly to touch up the commercial corridors, and will clean up residential properties on request, Phil Ramos said.

The Urban League of Long Island will monitor a hotline for the CitySolve project: 631-316-8565. Islip Town residents can call 631-589-0234.

Saturday, young volunteers will paint a nonviolence-themed mural designed by Brentwood High School students. And other volunteers will attack graffiti on residential fences. Both groups will meet at 9 a.m. at the Brentwood Recreation Center.