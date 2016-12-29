Brentwood house fire leaves 2 dogs, cat dead, Suffolk officials say

Five residents were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, and two dogs and a cat died, the result of an intense fire that left 11 people homeless Thursday morning in Brentwood, officials said.

None of the injuries to residents were serious.

Eight adults and three children were displaced by the blaze that forced Town of Islip officials to condemn the house on Ridgewood Avenue, a home that East Brentwood Fire Department officials said was demolished at about 11:30 a.m.

The fire was first reported in a 911 call at 4:04 a.m.

Volunteer firefighters from East Brentwood, Brentwood, Commack, Hauppauge, Central Islip and Islip Terrace responded to find that, while the residents had safely evacuated, the home was engulfed, officials said. Officials said the fire rapidly spread, causing the first floor, second floor and roof to collapse.

Crews from four ambulance companies — Brentwood Legion, Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance, Exchange Ambulance of the Islips and Smithtown — also all responded and transported five residents to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

It was not immediately clear if any of those transported were children.

The ages of the children living in the home also were unknown.

Fire officials said the fire was declared under control at 5:42 a.m.

Suffolk County police said Arson Squad detectives are investigating the cause of the fire, as will the town fire marshal.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist displaced residents, officials said.