Brentwood man shot to death in a driveway

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in a Brentwood driveway.

A 911 caller told Suffolk County police shots were fired about 10:20 p.m. Friday. Third Precinct officers sent to 535 Grand Blvd. found Juan Rosario in the driveway with a gunshot wound, police said.

Rosario, of Hilltop Drive, Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county medical examiner's office.

Homicide Lt. Gerard Pelkofsky said Rosario was walking up Grand Boulevard and stopped in the driveway before he was shot.

"He was approached and shot down," Pelkofsky said. "We don't know why he was in that driveway."

Pelkofsky said that, aside from the human remains found in the Gilgo Beach area, Rosario's is the first potentially criminal slaying this year in Suffolk.

Earlier this month an East Islip man used a shotgun to kill an armed intruder, but that case remains under investigation, Pelkofsky said.

Members of Rosario's family declined to comment Saturday. Rosario's home is about a mile from where he was shot.

Denille Colbourne, who lives in the two-family home where the body was found, said she returned home early Saturday and couldn't enter her block because of police barricades.

"I slept in my car for a couple of minutes and then went to a hotel for the rest of the night," she said.

The investigation is continuing. Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6394 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.