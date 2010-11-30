Brentwood mugging victim got suspect's license plate

A month after a robbery at the Candlewood Laundromat in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said they haven't caught the robber and are asking for help.

The robbery occurred Oct. 30. Police said the suspect is about 30 years old with a slim build, short black hair and dark eyes. He was unshaven and was wearing a hat, a gray long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

He asked a man to step outside the business, pulled a knife, stole his cell phone and $500, then fled in a 1998 Nissan Quest minivan, police said.

One problem for the robber, police said. The victim got the Virginia license plate - XKM 4710.

Police are asking that anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest, police said.