Brentwood woman killed, mom hurt crossing street

A Brentwood pedestrian died and her mother was seriously injured when they were both struck by a car while crossing a Brentwood intersection Tuesday morning, Suffolk police said.

Faustina Aguilar, 51, of Suffolk Avenue, was taken by ambulance to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was pronounced dead. Casilda Aguilar, 78, of the same address, was admitted to Southside Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Both women were crossing Wicks Road at Bradley Street at 11:10 a.m., police said, when they were struck by a 2003 Lincoln Town Car northbound on Wicks Road.

John Redding, 78, of Medford, the driver of the car, was not injured.

Detectives asked that anyone with information contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.