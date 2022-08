Brookhaven plans to give Cedar Beach a slight makeover this weekend.

The town will co-sponsor the annual William Waltz Mount Sinai Harbor and Cedar Beach Cleanup.

The cleanup event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.

“This is a great tradition for all the organizations that come out to help clean up the harbor and beach,” Councilwoman Jane Bonner, who represents the district, said in a statement.

All volunteers are welcome and will be provided bags, gloves and pickers, and assigned a specific cleanup area, town officials said.

Students and Scouts can use the activity to log community service hours, town officials said.

The beach has a walking trail, boat launch ramp, fishing pier, basketball courts, children’s playground and a marina.

The town’s waste management department will provide materials and trash bins.

The cleanup, part of the Great Brookhaven Cleanup, is co-sponsored by the Mount Sinai Harbor Advisory Committee, along with the Mount Sinai Yacht Club and several local stores.