Brookhaven debates new laws on signs

Brookhaven officials may change some local laws in an effort to curb garish signage that town officials say turns major thoroughfares into uninviting eyesores.

The proposed changes would affect most of the commercial signage in town, from prohibiting roof signs in downtown business districts to limiting the size of wall signs in commercial zones.

The effort would be coupled with greater enforcement of the town's codes, which could mean citations for business owners who do not comply, town officials said.

"In certain areas of the town, there is a major problem with the size and the density of signs," Supervisor Mark Lesko said after a recent public hearing.

Lesko cited Middle Country Road, which runs east-west through the town from the Smithtown line to the Riverhead line, and Route 112, which runs north-south from Port Jefferson Station to Patchogue, as roads that are pockmarked with an overabundance of signs.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The proposed law changes would give the town's planning board greater authority over the placement of new signs. Owners of existing signs that would be made illegal by the code changes would have until Jan. 1, 2013, to remove or amend their signs, according to documents filed at town hall.

Violators of the town's sign laws would be subject to fines of up to $500.

Besides placing limits on the size of signs, the changes also would bar the use of banners, streamers, flags, pennants and noise-making devices as signs.

Barbara Ransome, owner of the Ransome Inn in Port Jefferson and director of operations for the Port Jefferson Chamber Of Commerce, said she understands the town's desire to curb "sign pollution."

But Ransome added that the town needs to treat small business owners fairly -- particularly those who may have recently "invested $2,000 in signage" and "need to be able to make the change to be in compliance."

Ransome noted, "It is critical that a small-business owner has to be able to market their business. And they need to be able to do it in an effective way."

Ransome's East Broadway inn has a sign that she said has "paid for itself" over the years, and she expects it to fall in compliance with the new rules.

During a brief public hearing last week, Middle Island resident Tom Talbot asked whether "feather flags" -- colorful feather-shaped signs frequently seen outside car dealerships -- would be rendered illegal. Town officials told Talbot that such signs are already illegal in Brookhaven.

"They create, in my opinion, not only a garish appearance, but something more appropriate for a carnival-type atmosphere," said Talbot, who urged the town to cite violators.

The town board could vote on the proposed law changes as soon as Dec. 13.

Among the effects of Brookhaven's proposed code changes:

ROOF SIGNS Would be prohibited in downtown business districts.

WALL SIGNS Most in commercial areas would not be allowed to exceed one square foot per linear foot of wall, to a maximum of 48 square feet.

THEATER SIGNS Would not be allowed to exceed one square foot per linear foot of marquee to a maximum of 12 square feet.

OTHER ADS Banners, streamers, flags, pennants and noise-making devices would be barred from being used as signs.