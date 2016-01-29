Brookhaven issues 40-plus citations for massage parlors in Patchogue, Medford

Brookhaven Town has recently issued more than 40 code citations to business owners of massage parlors in Patchogue and Medford. Five of the locations were condemned by the town for various health and safety reasons.

The investigation of these parlors began after Brookhaven Town Councilman Neil Foley’s office received tips regarding illegal businesses.

Those tips resulted in arrests this month by Suffolk County police. In recent days twelve people were arrested and charged with the illegal operation of massage parlors.

Police said employees at the parlors were not properly licensed as massage therapists.

“This is an issue that is very important to me and the residents of Patchogue and Medford. By closing down these illegal businesses, we have taken a big step to improve the quality of life in the community,” Foley said in a statement.

Suffolk County Police Deputy Commissioner Tim Sini on Wednesday said Brookhaven received wide-ranging complaints about the parlors that included prostitution and loitering.

“This is a great example of collaboration with the Town of Brookhaven and the SCDP to enhance the quality of life for town residents,” Sini said.