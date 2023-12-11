Gregory Konesky, retired Brookhaven National Laboratory scientist, dies in Hampton Bays fire; sister hospitalized

A man was killed and his sister hospitalized after an electrical fire spread through their Hampton Bays residence on Sunday, according to police.

At about 9:55 p.m., Southampton Town Police responded to a report of a possible electrical fire on Rolling Hill Road. They found resident Karilyn Konesky, 67, had escaped “heavy smoke and fire” coming from the residence. Her brother, Gregory Konesky, 70, was still inside and had to be pulled from the home by firefighters.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Karilyn was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Firefighters from Hampton Bays, Southampton Village and East Quogue were assisted by first responders from the Hampton Bays and Southampton Village ambulance services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lynn Konesky, 76, the older sister of Karilyn and Gregory, said she is in a “complete state of shock” since learning about the fatal fire.

“This is unbelievable to me,” she said, speaking from her Brooklyn apartment.

Gregory, a retired scientist who worked for Brookhaven National Laboratory, recently came in possession of dust collected from moon rocks.

Lynn described her sister as a “world traveler” who displayed her prized wildlife photos of polar bears and pandas in the Hampton Bays home.

“We are beside ourselves,” she said.