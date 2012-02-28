Brookhaven OKs new buffer zone for club

Brookhaven Town's planning board has approved a plan designed to curb tensions between a Farmingville Portuguese-American social club and its neighbors, who have complained of raucous parties that fill the neighborhood with noise.

Town officials have said the Portuguese-American Center also has broken some zoning covenants at the Portion Road club over the years, including illegally clearing trees and disregarding requirements for a 157-by-337-foot buffer behind the club.

The club promised in 2010 to propose a new site plan, which included a new 75-by-337-foot fenced buffer with new vegetation, to try to appease the neighbors.

The plan, which was the subject of public hearings and much debate in the community, was approved by the planning board Monday by a unanimous vote.

The club hopes it has brokered peace with the neighborhood, said member Antonio Melo.

"I think the neighborhood is comprehending that we just want to do the right thing from now on," Melo said. "We're just going to get along now."

But Kathleen Della Iacono, whose property is adjacent to the club, wanted the full 157-foot buffer restored. She said her house has dropped in value because of its proximity to the club.

"They are right on top of me," she said.

The club must build a 4-foot-tall black vinyl chain link fence along the 75-foot buffer, planning board member Peter Zarcone said.

That is in addition to a 6-foot-tall fence that exists at the property line, he said.

The club must also move a gazebo it built in the buffer area, said planning board chairman Vincent Pascale. The buffer area will serve as a sound barrier, he said.

"I think it was very fair," said planning board member Doug Dittko. "They were concerned with noise, and we've done all we can."

The club, which is about 25 years old, is a family-oriented center for the preservation of Portuguese heritage, members said. It also sometimes hosts parties outdoors, which neighbors have said are the source of their complaints.