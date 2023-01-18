Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle wins special election for town clerk, GOP and town officials say

Brookhaven Republicans on Wednesday declared victory in a town clerk special election, but official numbers were not yet available from the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Brookhaven's GOP website posted results Wednesday showing Republican Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle received 6,396 votes, including votes cast Tuesday, absentee ballots and in early voting that began on Jan. 7. Those figures were confirmed to Newsday by Brookhaven Town spokesman Kevin Molloy.

Democrat Lisa Di Santo, a former South Country school board trustee, told Newsday she had conceded the race to LaValle. Di Santo received 4,940 votes, according to Molloy and the GOP website.

LaValle told Newsday Wednesday morning he was “excited about a new challenge ahead to be able to lead the clerk’s office and the critical role it plays in town government.”

He said he could not take the post until the county elections board certifies the vote, which could come next week.

LaValle said he will step down from his council post when the clerk’s election is certified. Brookhaven Town law states that town council vacancies are filled by special elections.

“I have the opportunity to run a whole department now,” LaValle said. “Whereas council is a policy- making job, town clerk is a policy-upholding job.”

Suffolk County Board of Elections officials said they were unable to provide results Wednesday morning. Many county operations, including those of the elections board, have been hampered by a September ransomware attack.

The Brookhaven special election winner will succeed former town clerk Donna Lent, who retired in November.

LaValle, 45, of Selden, and Di Santo, 58, of East Patchogue, were nominated by their respective parties to complete the last three years of Lent's term. LaValle also had the endorsement of Brookhaven Conservatives.

LaValle, who has represented Brookhaven's Third Council District since 2014, comes from a political family that includes his older brother, former Brookhaven Supervisor John Jay LaValle, and a cousin, retired State Sen. Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson).

Kevin LaValle, who works as a mortgage loan officer, has one year remaining in his four-year council term.

Both candidates had said during the campaign that the county ransomware attack highlighted the need to maintain strong cybersecurity programs in the town clerk's office.

Di Santo, a former secondary-school social studies teacher, served on the South Country school board from 2009 to 2020.

She ran for town council in 2017 and lost to Republican Neil Foley.

“I’m very proud of the hard work and the support of the Brookhaven Democratic Committee," Di Santo said Wednesday, adding she had received the highest percentage of votes in a decade for any Brookhaven Democrat in a townwide race. "I feel very strongly our message of open government resonated with the Brookhaven voters.”

She said during the campaign she would improve transparency and public access to town records. She also would advocate for different town board meeting times. The board meets once or twice a month with alternating meeting times.

Lent, 70, of the Independence Party, had retired on Nov. 10 after nine years in office as she planned to move out of state.

Check back for updates on this developing story.