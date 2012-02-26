Brush fires on Sunrise Hwy. put out

Firefighters from two departments extinguished several small fires along Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore and West Islip Sunday afternoon.

The brush fires were reported at 1:20 p.m., said Roy Ekelund, chief of the Bay Shore Fire Department.

Each fire was about five feet by 150 feet, spaced intermittently along Sunrise Highway. Ekelund said his department extinguished two, and the West Islip Fire Department extinguished at least one in its district.

The fires were extinguished in less than half an hour, Ekelund said. There is no word as to what caused the fires, and Ekelund said there is no further investigation.