Suffolk police seek 6 suspects in attempted burglary at Buddhist temple in Centereach

Surveillance images of a suspect and getaway van in the attempted burglary of the Vajiradhammapadip Buddhist temple in Centereach. Credit: SCPD

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Hate Crimes Unit detectives are searching for a group of people involved in an attempted burglary at a Buddhist temple in March, Suffolk County police said Monday.

The incident occurred at the Vajiradhammapadip Temple at 110 Rustic Rd. in Centereach around noon on March 22. Police said two women and a man entered the temple, while two women and a man entered the temple's living quarters. All six fled to a waiting minivan when they were confronted by a resident of the temple, which also serves as a home to Buddhist monks.

Police said it does not appear any items were taken — and it remains unclear what, if anything, the six suspects might have been searching for inside the temple and living quarters.

Calls to the temple were not immediately returned Monday.

Police described the getaway vehicle as a gray minivan, possibly a Honda Odyssey, and said it was driven by a man. They have released surveillance footage of the incident.

Anyone with information on the attempted burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also submit information utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips — or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential, police said, and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward leading to an arrest in the case. 

