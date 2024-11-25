Long IslandSuffolk

Port Jefferson constable helps pull 3 people from burning wreck

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Three people who were seriously injured after their car struck a tree and caught fire Sunday night were pulled to safety by a Port Jefferson constable, Suffolk police said.

About 10:20 p.m., a 19-year-old was driving a 2017 Kia Sportage on Cliff Road between Homestead Road and Bell Circle when the vehicle veered off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire. A Port Jefferson constable, who was first to arrive at the scene, helped extricate the driver and two passengers from the vehicle, police said. 

The Port Jefferson Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

The driver and the two passengers, both 20, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on Nesconset stabbing ... New NYPD Commish to be sworn in ... Reenacting a 1700s Thanksgiving Credit: Newsday

Car crash causes boat fires ... Holiday travel kickoff ... State test scores down ... Latest on Nesconset stabbing

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Latest on Nesconset stabbing ... New NYPD Commish to be sworn in ... Reenacting a 1700s Thanksgiving Credit: Newsday

Car crash causes boat fires ... Holiday travel kickoff ... State test scores down ... Latest on Nesconset stabbing

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME