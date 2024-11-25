Port Jefferson constable helps pull 3 people from burning wreck

Three people who were seriously injured after their car struck a tree and caught fire Sunday night were pulled to safety by a Port Jefferson constable, Suffolk police said.

About 10:20 p.m., a 19-year-old was driving a 2017 Kia Sportage on Cliff Road between Homestead Road and Bell Circle when the vehicle veered off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire. A Port Jefferson constable, who was first to arrive at the scene, helped extricate the driver and two passengers from the vehicle, police said.

The Port Jefferson Fire Department extinguished the blaze.

The driver and the two passengers, both 20, were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

