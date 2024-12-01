Students treated for minor injuries after school bus crash at North Babylon High School

Nine students were transported to hospitals Sunday with minor injuries after a bus was involved in an crash leaving the North Babylon High School parking lot, Superintendent of Schools Kenneth Graham said in a statement.

The bus struck a pole in the parking lot, Suffolk police confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m. More students were being evaluated by medical personnel at the scene at noon, police said. The students are members of the North Babylon winter track team and were on their way to a track meet at Suffolk Community College, Graham said.

"We appreciate the quick response of the fire department and EMTs and thank them for their assistance," Graham said.

None of the injuries were serious, authorities said.

The bus, owned by the district, was carrying about 30 passengers, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates to this developing story.