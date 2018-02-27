Long IslandSuffolk

Officials: 2 injured in work van, minibus crash

The crash scene on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Dix Hills. Credit: Steve Silverman

Eight passengers on a minibus carrying special needs adults were taken to hospitals for observation after a morning rush-hour crash with a commercial van Tuesday in Dix Hills, fire officials said.

Two people in the van were taken to Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesman for the Dix Hills Fire Department said. The minibus passengers were taken to Huntington Hospital and Plainview Hospital.

There were no serious injuries in the collision at 8:25 a.m. at the Long Island Expressway’s North Service Road and Commack Road, the spokesman said.

Fire officials said in addition to responders from Dix Hills, other departments responding included EMS personnel from the Melville, Greenlawn and North Babylon fire departments, as well as crews from the Commack Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corps, and a Suffolk County EMS Major Response Emergency Vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

