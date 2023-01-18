Taking flight: Riverhead nonprofit aims to use grant to uplift more girls

A Riverhead nonprofit whose mission is to help give young girls tools they need to succeed is hoping to draw in new participants locally with the aid of a new $30,000 grant.

The Butterfly Effect Project, which has more than 600 children enrolled in 17 chapters across Long Island, has received a $30,000 grant from the nonprofit Long Island Community Foundation.

Tijuana Fulford, the Butterfly Effect Project's executive director and founder, told Newsday on Tuesday the program is designed to create a safe space for girls to talk about who they are while learning emotional and leadership tools.

“What we’re doing is to create a safe space for the girls to have those uncomfortable conversations, those courageous conversations, to learn about who they are, the opportunities they have outside that classroom to make sure they have the resources they need to reach their highest potential,” Fulford said.

Through the leadership and academic enrichment program, girls learn skills such as coping, mindfulness and anti-bullying tactics through activities like volunteer work in the community and learning to express themselves in a positive manner.

The program currently is in place at Peconic Community School, Riverhead Charter School, Pulaski Street School, Aquebogue Elementary School, Riley Avenue School, and Phillips Avenue School and has roughly 200 girls enrolled across the Riverhead school district, Fulford said.

The nonprofit works with local school officials to identify students who could benefit from the program.

Through the grant money, Fulford said the nonprofit hopes to expand the program to allow more girls at the middle and elementary school levels to have access to the program in Riverhead schools. The group also is looking to get a dedicated person to go to local schools in order to build community relationships and connect with girls.

“We want that person to show the girls a safe space through someone who resembles them, resembles their culture, whether it's physical appearance, maybe an emotional connection or maybe just a vibe,” Fulford said. “We’re really excited about the opportunity to impact the lives of the children in Riverhead’s school district and mostly we’re excited to do it in a more meaningful way because now we’re not so shoe-tied and strapped for funding.”

In 2021, 75% of the program's participants were members of minority groups, Fulford previously told Newsday.

In 2022, the nonprofit also received funding from the Long Island Community Foundation — a grant of $28,000.

Bryan Miltenberg, principal of Aquebogue Elementary School, said the program has made a difference in the lives of his students by giving them a sense of empowerment.

“It empowers girls to see themselves and to see the world in a wholly different way,” Miltenberg said. “You can see it in the students’ confidence, you can see it in their ability to work with others, their ability to reflect and you can really see their growth. It just opens doors for kids.”