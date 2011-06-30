Cabbie stabbed in W. Babylon fare dispute

A dispute over cab fare ended with a passenger in a taxi stabbing the driver and a friend of the driver late Wednesday in West Babylon, Suffolk County police said.

Police are searching for the passenger, who fled the scene.

The driver, who was stabbed in the back, and his friend, who was in the front seat and was stabbed in the left arm, were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where police said they were treated and released. Neither was identified.

Police said the incident took place outside the Infinity Diner near Straight Path and Route 109 at 9:50 p.m. It was not immediately clear what the issue with the fare was, police said.

The cab company involved also was not identified.