Camper OK after pulled from country club pool

A 6-year-old was pulled from a Bay Shore country club pool on Wednesday after becoming "panicked," according to police and a club manager.

Paul O'Donoghue, general manager of Southward Ho Country Club on West Montauk Highway, said the boy, who was part of a group of day campers, jumped in the club pool "some time ahead of a counselor."

"He panicked ... and a lifeguard and counselor went in to get him," O'Donoghue said.

Lifeguards were on duty, O'Donoghue said, and several other adults also saw the child go into the pool.

"He was taken immediately out of the water and was alert and fine," he said.

A parent called 911; the child was taken in a private vehicle to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center for an examination. Suffolk police confirmed that officers responded at about 1:45 p.m. to a report of a child taken from a pool who was later responsive.