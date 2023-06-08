Six people hurt when SUV crashes into Craft Shoes store in Commack
A sport utility vehicle crashed into a shoe store in Commack on Thursday afternoon, injuring six people, including one employee, Suffolk County police said.
A 62-year-old woman, driving a 2021 BMW, smashed through Craft Shoes on 6149 Jericho Turnpike at 2:35 p.m., according to officers from Suffolk's Second Precinct.
Six people inside the store, including five patrons and one employee, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Three of the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The driver and a dog that was inside the BMW were not injured. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
A message left at the shoe store was not returned.
