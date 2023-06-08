Long IslandSuffolk

Six people hurt when SUV crashes into Craft Shoes store in Commack

Commack firefighters were among the first responders when a sport utility vehicle crashed into Craft Shoes store at 6149 Jericho Turnpike in Commack on Thursday afternoon. Credit: Joseph Sperber

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

A sport utility vehicle crashed into a shoe store in Commack on Thursday afternoon, injuring six people, including one employee, Suffolk County police said.

A 62-year-old woman, driving a 2021 BMW, smashed through Craft Shoes on 6149 Jericho Turnpike at 2:35 p.m., according to officers from Suffolk's Second Precinct.

Six people inside the store, including five patrons and one employee, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Three of the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Craft Shoes store at 6145 Jericho Turnpike in Commack is in disarray after an SUV crashed into the building at 2:37 p.m. Friday. Credit: Joseph Sperber

The driver and a dog that was inside the BMW were not injured. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

A message left at the shoe store was not returned.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

