Car runs into Central Islip library

A driver rammed a vehicle Wednesday into the Central Islip Public Library, Suffolk County police said.

Police and emergency personnel responded about 12:38 p.m. to the library at 33 Hawthorne Ave., where a vehicle with an older couple had crashed into the library. An ambulance was at the scene for "minor injuries," the spokeswoman said.

Police said the driver apparently was trying to back out of a parking space.

A library worker said that instead of backing up, the car went forward into the library.

A police spokesman did not know whether the man or woman was driving the car.