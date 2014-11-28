Drunken driver crashed into Hampton Bays shop, police say
A Riverhead man was drunk when he skidded off the roadway and onto the lawn of a Hampton Bays interior design shop early Thanksgiving morning, Southampton Town Police said.
Carlos H. Regalado, 18, was driving on Montauk Highway at about 5 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, skidded and then stopped on the lawn of We'll Floor U at 201 W. Montauk Hwy.
An accident investigation revealed that Regalado was intoxicated, according to a news release from the department.
He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other traffic infractions.
His arraignment information was not immediately available.