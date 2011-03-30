Carpenter announces run for Suffolk exec

Suffolk County Treasurer Angie Carpenter Wednesday became the first Republican to announce a campaign for county executive, and she immediately began to distance herself from incumbent Steve Levy, whose decision not to run has opened up the race.

In a speech to about 100 supporters at the Le Grange Inn in West Islip, Carpenter took note of Levy's sometimes combative style.

"You've got to have someone who is not combative," Carpenter said. "You've got to have someone who is inclusive."

Carpenter, 67, of West Islip, also sought to distance herself from Levy's troubles, saying they would not hurt the Republican Party. Levy is a former Democrat who switched to the GOP last year in an unsuccessful bid for governor. In announcing last Thursday that he wouldn't run again, Levy said "questions" had been raised about his campaign fundraising.

"Mr. Levy wasn't a Republican very long," Carpenter said.

Carpenter has served as county treasurer since 2006 and was a county legislator from 1993 to 2005. She founded a monthly newspaper in West Islip in the early 1990s.

Other possible GOP contenders for county executive include state Assemb. Michael Fitzpatrick of Smithtown, state Sen. John Flanagan of East Northport, County Clerk Judith Pascale, Legis. Edward Romaine of Center Moriches and County Comptroller Joseph Sawicki.

Babylon Town Supervisor Steve Bellone is considered a likely Democratic candidate, though he has not formally announced a campaign. In reaction to Carpenter's announcement, Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer cited what he described as Bellone's record of holding down taxes and cutting spending.