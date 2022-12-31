William Zeliniski killed after van crashes into Center Moriches home, police say
A Selden man was killed Friday morning after his medical transport van crashed into a home in Center Moriches, Suffolk police said.
William Zeliniski, 59, was driving a 2006 Ford medical transport van at 9:25 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck the side of a home on Frowein Road, according to Seventh Squad detectives.
Zeliniski was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.
A passenger in the van and the occupants in the house were not injured, police said.
The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.