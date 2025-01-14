Dozens evacuated as firefighters battle blaze in Central Islip apartment building

Suffolk County firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Central Islip Tuesday afternoon, in which dozens of people were evacuated.

Fire dispatchers said the blaze was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Hawthorne Avenue. Residents in 24 units were evacuated and there were no injuries, authorities said.

Four of the units were damaged by the fire, with possible water damage to lower story apartments, officials said.

Six Long Island fire departments responded to battle the fire.