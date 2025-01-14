Long IslandSuffolk

Dozens evacuated as firefighters battle blaze in Central Islip apartment building

Fire tears through an apartment at 165 Hawthorne Ave. in...

Fire tears through an apartment at 165 Hawthorne Ave. in Central Islip on Tuesday. Credit: Evan Rolla

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

Suffolk County firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Central Islip Tuesday afternoon, in which dozens of people were evacuated.

Fire dispatchers said the blaze was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Hawthorne Avenue. Residents in 24 units were evacuated and there were no injuries, authorities said.

Four of the units were damaged by the fire, with possible water damage to lower story apartments, officials said.

Six Long Island fire departments responded to battle the fire.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LI Works: Making custom closets ... What's ahead with the weather ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LI Works: Making custom closets ... What's ahead with the weather ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME