Central Islip fire: Woman rescued from burning home

Fierce nor'easter winds sped the flames that trapped a woman on the second floor of a Central Islip home — where firefighters and police officers found her "hanging out the window" Tuesday night, officials said.

The Oakland Avenue blaze was called in around 9:18 p.m. by an individual reporting smoke. A second caller said the woman could not get out, according to Central Islip Fire Department Chief Michael Zaleski.

Arriving first responders found heavy fire at the house, Zaleski said.

While one man escaped, he said the woman was stuck inside.

“The fire advanced quickly due to the high winds …. She was unable to self-evacuate with the fire coming up the stairs on the second floor," Zaleski said.

Police officers began trying to rescue the woman with a homeowner's ladder, he said.

A fire engine then deployed its ladder and saved the woman, whose injuries were described as minor. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Two police officers also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Suffolk police.

The fire was placed under control within one hour and 10 minutes after the initial call was made, Zaleski said.

The home is “totaled,” the chief said. He said it had smoke detectors but whether they were working has yet to be determined.

As is standard with such blazes, Suffolk County arson detectives will probe the cause.

On Wednesday, Zaleski downplayed the rescue.

“This was what our firefighters train for, so this was a fairly easy rescue effort," he said.