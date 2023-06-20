Cemetery at former Central Islip Psychiatric Center to be rededicated









A ceremony Friday rededicating the once-forgotten Central Islip Psychiatric Center cemetery will honor the dead and showcase recent improvements at the site.

Roughly 5,500 graves — including those of Holocaust survivors and military veterans, according to a former chaplain at the hospital — sit inside the grassy 16-acre gated plot abutting Touro Law Center’s campus on Eastview Drive. School officials began partnering with the state in 2013 to restore the cemetery, which had fallen into disrepair after the hospital closed in 1996.

A fraction of the grave markers bear names; most bear only numbers, a practice many New York State institutions once followed to protect the identity of patients and their families.

“These are people who were not treated with the kindness that they should have been treated [with] when they were alive, and they were not treated with appropriate kindness when they passed,” said Samuel Levine, a Touro law professor and director of the school’s Jewish Law Institute.

School and state officials and Central Islip civic leaders are expected to attend the ceremony, along with members of veterans groups and Port Jefferson Station’s North Shore Jewish Center Men’s Club, which has sent a delegation of members to the cemetery yearly since the early 1990s to recite the kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead.

Early restoration included removing discarded wine bottles and mattresses. More recent work included removing brush to make the cemetery visible from Eastview Drive and from the campus, along with the installation this spring of a historical plaque and a stand-alone marker.

A worker uses a weed hacker to clear the grounds at the Central Islip State Hospital Cemetery, the once-forgotten burial ground that served the shuttered Central Islip Psychiatric Center. Credit: Rick Kopstein

The marker describes a “potter’s field which is the final resting place of 5,500 souls,” some unclaimed by their relatives or without families. Built in two sections, nondenominational and Jewish, the cemetery was active from the late 19th century until the hospital’s closing.

Newsday has reported that the hospital housed, at its peak in the early 1960s, as many as 12,000 patients. It was part of a network of about 50 public institutions that included Kings Park and Brentwood’s Pilgrim State and dominated psychiatric care in the state for much of the 20th century. After budgetary shortfalls and revelations of poor conditions at some facilities scandalized the public in the early 1970s, many sites curtailed operations or closed.

Rabbi Melvyn Lerer, a former Pilgrim chaplain who also served Jewish patients at Central Islip, said in an oral history that some of those buried at the cemetery survived concentration camps.

He told Newsday last year that he was appalled by cemetery conditions at the first funeral he officiated there in the 1970s.

Touro officials have fielded about 10 to 15 inquiries from families trying to locate the graves of relatives or ancestors they believe are buried in the cemetery, Levine said. The school passes those inquiries on to the state’s Office of Mental Health, which maintains the cemetery and its records. A spokesman for the office did not immediately comment.

Men’s Club president Benjamin Etkin, a Stony Brook University staffer, said the prayer his group recites at the cemetery would typically be said by a close relative, but many buried there “had no one to pray for them. Many of these people were left there by their families.”

Etkin said he hoped the Friday ceremony will “keep this in the spotlight” and encourage more families to place name plates on the cemetery’s grave markers.

A grave at the Central Islip State Hospital Cemetery, the once-forgotten burial ground that served the shuttered Central Islip Psychiatric Center. Credit: Rick Kopstein

Nancy Manfredonia, special projects coordinator for Central Islip Civic Council, plans to include the cemetery on a historic walking trail of the area that will open next year. At its peak, the hospital employed 2,500 people, she said, drawing workers from Ireland and the American South. The jobs “didn’t pay a lot, but it was steady, good work” that came with a pension. Hospital amenities like ballfields, bowling and a performance stage made it a community gathering place. Those memories are still a source of pride for former employees living in the area, she said.

Benjamin Pomerance, deputy commissioner for program development for the state’s Department of Veterans’ Services, said his agency supported the historical markers, which make general mention of the veterans buried at the cemetery.

“We don’t want any veteran to be laid to rest and not remembered for who they were and how they served,” he said. “Memorializing the graves could start important conversations about mental health, reduce the stigma and promote access to support services for those who might be struggling.”

For Levine and his colleagues, restoration is an act of neighborliness and one demanded by the Jewish teachings at the heart of Touro's mission, he said.

“There is a definite religious obligation, and it goes back to the origins: Abraham made sure to bury Sarah, to purchase a plot of land to show his respect.”