Central Islip toddler scalded by hot coffee, police say

A baby boy who was scalded by piping hot coffee that he spilled on himself was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital Thursday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

The 18-month-old boy suffered second-degree burns on his chest and arms during the accident at a home on East Cedar Avenue in Central Islip at about 5 p.m., police said.

He was taken to a landing zone at 199 Lowell Ave. by Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance and flown to the hospital by Suffolk County Police helicopter.

No information was available about his condition, but police said his injuries were not life-threatening.