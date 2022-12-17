An early Christmas for families in need as foundation distributes gifts at annual 'toy store' event 

Christmas came early for nearly 500 families who met Santa Claus and received bags full of presents at the Liga De Justicia Foundation’s annual toy store in Hauppauge on Saturday.

The event, which has been hosted as a drive-thru outside the law office of Ferro, Kuba, Mangano, PC since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is designed to help families in need celebrate the holiday.

“What is really important for me is to see the smiles on kids’ faces, to get their hugs and to hear parents say ‘Thank you, I really didn’t know if I would have been able to do something for my kids this Christmas,'” said Aidaya Maldonado, executive director of the Liga De Justicia Foundation.

Each of the participating families is prescreened by the nonprofit or partner agencies from across Suffolk County. About 85% of the families are Hispanic immigrants, Maldonado said, and many of the other participants are from Haiti. Organizations such as Sepa Mujer and Head Start help identify and vet families to make sure they qualify for the giveaway.

Families receive three toys each, winter hats, gloves and scarves, and an apple pie for the holiday. The Liga De Justicia Foundation expected to hand out about 5,000 toys and outfit more than 1,500 children for winter during the all-day event.

By 10 a.m., cars were lined up in single file, stretching from the parking lot onto the shoulder of Veterans Memorial Highway. As they approached Santa and his volunteer helpers from the law firm and nonprofit -- as well as sponsor organizations -- kids could be seen rolling down the windows, smiles on their faces.

Volunteer Aidan Ferro, 11, of Locust Valley, gives a pie to a driver at the Liga De Justicia Foundation's toy store event in Hauppauge on Saturday. Credit: Morgan Campbell

“It’s still amazing to me,” said attorney Bill Ferro, who founded the event 11 years ago and serves as president of the nonprofit. The Liga De Justicia Foundation offers after-school and summer camp programs for students in middle school through high school. It also provides family services and hosts a mini food pantry.

Maldonado said this was the day she looked forward to most each year.

“This is what I do, so I love coming to work every day, but this, it’s hard to even call this work,” she said.

As the event continued on Saturday, several families who had gotten word of it pulled up, hoping to be a part of it. Ferro rushed inside to grab some extra items to hand out, making sure they wouldn't go home empty-handed.

"It's OK," he said. "I know to keep a couple extra bags."

Before the pandemic, the law office would convert into a toy store, where families could browse for items. Ferro said he hoped to be able to return to that format in the years to come. But for now, he's happy to keep the tradition alive.

“It’s wonderful to be able to help out in the community for folks who need it,” Ferro said.